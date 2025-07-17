Abbott Laboratories Issues Weak Earnings Forecast, Joins MP Materials And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mostly lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.2% on Thursday.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories ABT fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Abbott posted adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, beating market estimates of $1.25 per share. The company's sales came in at $11.142 billion versus expectations of $11.068 billion.

Abbott Laboratories said it sees third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.28 to $1.32, versus estimates of $1.34.

Abbott shares dipped 5.1% to $125.02 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE shares dipped 11.2% to $14.16 in pre-market trading. Nuwellis shares jumped 131% on Wednesday after the company announced it secured a U.S. patent for an extracorporeal blood filtering machine and methods.

Pitanium Limited PTNM declined 7.3% to $12.41 in pre-market trading.

Jade Biosciences, Inc. JBIO fell 7% to $8.20 in pre-market trading.

MP Materials Corp. MP dipped 7% to $54.37 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $500 million proposed public offering.

Ingredion Incorporated INGR shares slipped 6.8% to $126.07 in pre-market trading.

Guess?, Inc. GES declined 5.8% to $12.00 in pre-market trading.

Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI fell 4.8% to $2.55 in pre-market trading.

