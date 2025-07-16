Abbott Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Abbott Laboratories ABT will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, July 17.

Analysts expect the North Chicago, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share, up from $1.14 per share in the year-ago period. Abbott Laboratories projects to report quarterly revenue at $11.02 billion, compared to $10.38 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 27, Abbott announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the company’s Tendyne™ transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) system to treat people with mitral valve disease.

Abbott Laboratories shares rose 0.1% to close at $131.49 on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $127 to $137 on July 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $132 to $142 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Barclays analyst Matt Miksic maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $158 to $159 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Stifel analyst Rick Wise maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $135 to $145 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Jefferies analyst Matthew Taylor maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $135 to $137 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

