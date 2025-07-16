July 16, 2025 4:16 PM 1 min read

Marvell Stock Is Moving Lower Wednesday: What's Going On?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL shares are trading lower on Wednesday in possible sympathy with ASML Holding ASML, which said it cannot confirm its growth outlook for 2026 and citied macro uncertainty.

What To Know: ASML, in its earnings report, said, “Looking at 2026, we see that our AI customers’ fundamentals remain strong. At the same time, we continue to see increasing uncertainty driven by macro-economic and geopolitical developments. Therefore, while we still prepare for growth in 2026, we cannot confirm it at this stage.”

Marvell stock, along with other semiconductor names, may be slipping as investors weigh whether ASML's outlook could signal Qualcomm Inc QCOM.

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement

In addition, ASML reported earnings per share of $6.69, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94. It also reported sales of $8.72 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion.

MRVL Price Action: Marvell shares closed Wednesday 2.15% lower at $70.85, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

See Also:
Draganfly Stock Is Moving Higher Wednesday: What’s Going On?

Image via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
MRVL Logo
MRVLMarvell Technology Inc
$70.80-2.22%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
19.56
Growth
19.58
Quality
N/A
Value
17.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASML Logo
ASMLASML Holding NV
$753.95-8.39%
MU Logo
MUMicron Technology Inc
$116.25-3.21%
QCOM Logo
QCOMQualcomm Inc
$154.07-0.15%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved