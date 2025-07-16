Draganfly Stock Is Moving Higher Wednesday: What's Going On?

Draganfly Inc. DPRO shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced its Cammander3 XL UAV has been selected by the Department of Defense for advanced operation initiatives.

What To Know: The Commander3 XL platform, also known as the “Swiss Army Knife” of drones, is being deployed in support of next-generation initiatives focused on reconnaissance and operational capabilities.

Draganfly is supplying the Commander3 XL through a prime contractor and has worked directly with military stakeholders to customize the drone for mission-specific needs. The platform will support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations that require adaptable capabilities.

“We’re honored to support the DoD’s commitment to autonomous and semi-autonomous multi-mission systems that enhance operational effectiveness,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

Draganfly highlights the drone's robust flight performance and modular payload options as key to its frontline applications.

DPRO Price Action: At the time of writing, Draganfly stock is trading 32.1% higher at $4.77, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.