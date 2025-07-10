Autodesk (ADSK) Shares Slide Amid Reports Of Potential PTC Acquisition

Autodesk Inc ADSK shares are trading lower Thursday afternoon following reports that the design software giant is exploring a potential acquisition of rival PTC Inc PTC. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: According to Bloomberg, Autodesk is working with advisors on a possible cash-and-stock deal, though no final decision has been made. PTC, which closed at a 52-week high of $210.47 Wednesday after surging 17.6%, has also attracted interest from other potential buyers. The company currently holds a market cap of roughly $21.5 billion.

The market reaction suggests investor concern over the financial and strategic implications of such a large acquisition. The news comes just weeks after Autodesk posted strong fiscal first-quarter results, beating earnings and revenue expectations with EPS of $2.29 and revenue of $1.63 billion. The company also raised full-year EPS and revenue guidance, signaling confidence in its underlying business.

Despite recent upbeat analyst sentiment, including price target hikes in May to $350 from both KeyBanc and Stifel, Autodesk remains cautious on macro trends, trimming its FY26 normalized billings outlook. Still, analysts view the company's financial discipline and strategic positioning positively.

As M&A speculation swirls, investors are weighing the long-term value of a PTC tie-up against near-term risks to margins and execution.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Based on Benzinga Edge stock rankings, ADSK shows significant strength in two key areas. The stock scores exceptionally high for Growth at 81.66 and boasts a strong Momentum score of 71.08, indicating the company is expanding and its stock price has been on a positive trend.

In contrast, its other metrics are weaker. The company’s Quality score is moderate at 46.41, suggesting average financial health. The Value score is notably low at 13.24, which implies that, according to these metrics, the stock is considered expensive at its current price.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ADSK shares are trading lower by 7.6% to $283.91 during Thursday’s session. The stock has a 52-week high of $326.55 and a 52-week low of $223.09.

