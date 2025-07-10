Amazon's Breakthrough Robot Is Powered By Teradyne: Hunterbrook Report

A new report from Hunterbrook Media suggests that semiconductor testing giant Teradyne Inc TER is the supplier for the robotic arms of Amazon.com Inc’s AMZN new breakthrough warehouse robot, Vulcan.

What To Know: Following the report, Hunterbrook’s affiliate investment firm, Hunterbrook Capital, announced it has taken a long position in Teradyne.

Per the report, Amazon has touted its Vulcan robot as a “step change” in automation, featuring a “sense of touch” that allows it to handle “picking” and “stowing” tasks previously difficult to automate.

While Amazon promoted the technology, it had not mentioned that the distinctive robotic limbs are supplied by Universal Robots, a Danish company Teradyne acquired in 2015.

Hunterbrook Media identified the supplier through photos and videos from Amazon and CNBC, which clearly show the Universal Robots name and logo on the arm. The gripper attached to the arm is made by Robotiq, a company whose products are designed for compatibility with Universal Robots.

The report suggests that with Amazon planning to automate a large portion of the 14 billion items it handles annually, the deal could represent a roughly $400 million opportunity for Teradyne. This comes as the robotics sector is being propelled by collapsing costs and advancements in AI, such as Nvidia Corp’s platforms which Universal Robots has integrated.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, which score stocks on four critical factors, Teradyne exhibits a mixed profile. The company’s strongest attribute is its Growth, for which it receives an exceptional score of 87.63.

However, its Momentum score is notably weak at 10.53. The stock’s other metrics are average, with a Value score of 52.50 and a Quality score of 59.13.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, TER shares are trading higher by 5.65% to $98.03 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $163.20 and a 52-week low of $65.77.

Image: Shutterstock