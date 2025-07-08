WW International, Inc. (WeightWatchers) WW announced on Tuesday the successful completion of its strategic reorganization process.

WeightWatchers implemented a financial reorganization transaction in May to strengthen its financial position and increase investment flexibility. The company eliminated $1.15 billion in debt.

With this improved financial foundation, the company is well equipped to execute its transformation plan, which includes innovating its digital and member experience and accelerating the expansion of its telehealth business.

The company said in a press release in May that the business delivered 57% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025.

As part of this accelerated transformation, WeightWatchers made key leadership appointments. In its SEC filing on Tuesday, WeightWatchers said it appointed Dr. Kim Boyd as Chief Medical Officer to lead the company’s clinical vision, program development, and the integration of science into solutions for members.

“This is a pivotal moment for WeightWatchers,” said Tara Comonte, Chief Executive Officer of WeightWatchers. “With renewed financial strength, an expanded leadership team, and the addition of Dr. Boyd to lead clinical strategy and program innovation, we’re accelerating our transformation.”

Looking ahead, WeightWatchers will launch a new program later this year to support women through perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause.

The offering builds upon WeightWatchers’ existing program by delivering tailored nutritional and behavioral strategies with access to specialized clinical care, coaching, and community. The expansion into women’s health is a strategic move to address a broader gap in healthcare.

In addition to Dr. Boyd’s appointment, WeightWatchers has appointed Uta Knablein as Chief Product Officer to lead product strategy across the company’s expanding weight health platform.

As part of WeightWatchers’ reorganization, a new Board of Directors will guide the company through its next growth phase.

Earlier in July, WeightWatchers announced an expanded collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, which includes increased access to authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy (semaglutide) injection through WeightWatchers Clinic.

Additionally, Novo Nordisk is offering a limited-time savings offer available to WeightWatchers Clinic members. Starting July 1, 2025, eligible cash-pay members can access Wegovy at a reduced price of $299 until July 31, 2025.

In April, WeightWatchers announced a pharmacy integration with Eli Lilly and Co.’s LLY LillyDirect pharmacy provider, Gifthealth.

The integration will streamline access to Lilly’s FDA-approved Zepbound (tirzepatide) single-dose vials for WeightWatchers Clinic members with an on-label prescription from their clinician.

The integration will streamline access to Zepbound by offering a vial format for eligible Zepbound self-pay patients without insurance coverage.

Gifthealth will fulfill on-label prescriptions for Zepbound vials written by board-certified clinicians. WeightWatchers members will receive real-time Rx tracking directly within the WeightWatchers App.

Price Action: WW stock is trading higher by 2.75% to $41.10 at last check Tuesday.

