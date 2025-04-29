WeightWatchers Integrates With Eli Lilly To Expand Access To Zepbound, Stock Skyrockets 110%

WW International Inc WW shares are trading higher by 110% to 87 cents during Tuesday’s session after the company announced a new partnership with Eli Lilly's LillyDirect pharmacy provider, Gifthealth, to simplify access to the popular weight loss drug Zepbound for its clinic members.

What To Know: WeightWatchers says this integration allows eligible self-pay patients, without insurance coverage, to receive prescriptions for Zepbound in single-dose vial form directly through the WeightWatchers app, which now includes real-time tracking and a streamlined fulfillment process.

Per WeightWatchers, Zepbound usage has surged among WeightWatchers Clinic members, with prescriptions for the vial format more than doubling in recent months.

WeightWatchers says, currently, 33% of the clinic's patients use Zepbound as part of their weight management plan. Executives from both WeightWatchers and Gifthealth emphasized the benefits of this integration in improving transparency, pricing and ease of access.

WeightWatchers also says the company continues to combine medical treatments like GLP-1s with behavioral support. Their approach has yielded significant results—patients have achieved an average 21% weight loss over 12 months, outperforming GLP-1 use alone.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, WW has a 52-week high of $2.35 and a 52-week low of $0.12.