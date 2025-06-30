Meta Pursues 'Superintelligence' With New OpenAI Hires, Stock Climbs To Fresh Highs

Meta Platforms Inc META shares soared to a new all-time high Monday morning, driven by investor enthusiasm following CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ambitious plans to restructure the company’s artificial intelligence division. The move signals a deep commitment to developing “superintelligence,” advanced AI systems capable of outperforming humans.

What To Know: Per a Bloomberg report, this strategic pivot includes the formation of Meta Superintelligence Labs, which will be spearheaded by Alexandr Wang, the former CEO of the data-labeling startup Scale AI.

Meta’s focus on AI has been further solidified by a recent $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI and the recruitment of top talent from rivals such as OpenAI and Google. These aggressive steps into the AI landscape have bolstered investor confidence in Meta’s future growth potential.

The company’s recent significant investments in renewable energy to power its energy-intensive AI data centers have also been well-received. This comprehensive strategy, combining cutting-edge AI development with sustainable operational goals, has propelled Meta’s share price to record highs in 2025.

Analyst Ratings: Driven in part by the company’s standout first-quarter financial results in April, Wall Street analysts have echoed the bullish sentiment, with several firms reiterating positive ratings and raising their price targets for Meta.

In the last week of June alone, Piper Sandler reiterated its Overweight rating while significantly lifting its price target to $808. Similarly, UBS and Citigroup maintained their Buy ratings, increasing their price targets to $812 and $803, respectively.

This wave of upward revisions from major financial institutions reflects a strong consensus that Meta’s strategic initiatives, particularly in artificial intelligence, will continue to drive significant value for shareholders.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, META shares are trading marginally higher by 0.36% to $736.29 Monday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $747.90 and a 52-week low of $442.65. META stock is also higher by some 25% in the second quarter of 2025.

Image: Shutterstock