Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Hits A New All-Time High: What's Going On?

Shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB hit another all-time high on Thursday, continuing a marked rally fueled by a rapid launch pace and significant contract wins. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: On Wednesday, the company announced it was selected by the European Space Agency for a dedicated mission to deploy two pathfinder satellites for a future navigation constellation, scheduled for late 2025.

This news came as Rocket Lab prepared for its “Get The Hawk Outta Here” mission for HawkEye 360, its third of four launches planned for June alone.

The stock’s surge is further supported by bullish analyst sentiment, with Cantor Fitzgerald recently upgrading its price target to $35 and Stifel reaffirming a $34 target.

Rocket Lab is also bolstering its position as an end-to-end national security space provider. Its recent acquisition of optical systems producer Geost enhances its capabilities, potentially positioning the company as a contender for the “Golden Dome” missile defense system, which requires space-based sensors and interceptors.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, RKLB stock is trading higher by 9.95% to $35.57 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $37.27 and a 52-week low of $4.20.

