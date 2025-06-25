Rocket Lab's Record-Smashing Rally: UFO And ARKX ETFs In Focus

The last frontier is now an opportunity for finance. Once the playground of state space agencies, the region has turned into a robust environment for private enterprise, ranging from agile satellite-launch ventures to ambitious space-tech platforms. The industry has been warming up for quite some time, but it’s recent developments such as the Rocket Lab RKLB stock’s record high and growing launch schedule have reminded investors of their interest.

PwC’s prediction that the global space economy might turn into a $2 trillion market by 2040 is now not a far-off dream, and it’s a call to action for thematic investors. But here’s the surprise: although standalone space stocks have been red-hot, space-themed ETFs aren’t so much on the same rocket.

ETFs In Orbit

With Rocket Lab blazing a trail, thematic ETFs in the space sector can be the next stop.

The Procure Space ETF UFO and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX are the two primary space-themed ETFs available to investors, which carries Rocket Lab. RKLB is the largest holding in AEKX, and currently the third largest holding in UFO.

UFO has an expense ratio of 0.94%, and ARKX, 0.75%. The ETFs are up 3.15% and 3.64%, respectively, in the past five days.

Rocket Lab’s Rally: A Shot Across The Bow

Rocket Lab saw its shares shoot to $33.46, an all-time high, on Tuesday, boosted by optimism and increasing operational traction. The business model is slim and diversified. It launches tiny satellites today but is busy breaking into satellite parts, monitoring services, and developing its next-generation Neuron rocket.

Shares surged after announcements of:

A new two-mission contract for Electron rockets committed in June 2025.

The maiden deployment of a SAR satellite for iQPS—its 66th launch ever.

Bullish analysts’ upgrades: Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded its price target to $35 on the basis of strategic execution and Stifel reaffirmed a $34 target, pointing towards Neutron’s potential.

In brief, Rocket Lab intends to be the Amazon Web Services of orbit—design it, launch it, operate it.

Bottom Line

The space economy is no longer fiction, it’s investable, and it’s taking off. Rocket Lab’s rise indicates what can be achieved when execution and ambition converge in the space competition.

