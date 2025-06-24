PepsiCo Taps Salesforce To Deploy Agentforce For AI-Driven Growth

Salesforce, Inc. CRM shares climbed in premarket trading Tuesday after the company revealed a significant collaboration with PepsiCo Inc. PEP, a move that appears to be boosting investor confidence.

The food and beverage giant plans to roll out Salesforce’s Agentforce platform, a tool designed to embed AI-driven digital agents directly into operational workflows to streamline customer and sales processes.

PepsiCo is among the first in its industry to integrate Agentforce at scale.

Also Read: Salesforce Raises Enterprise Software Prices 6% As Company Pushes AI-Powered Agentforce Platform

The move is aimed at modernizing how sales and support teams operate, making them more agile and efficient in a data-driven environment.

According to Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, the partnership underscores the company’s broader ambition to become more responsive and innovative by weaving AI into its everyday operations. With Agentforce, PepsiCo expects to elevate customer engagement and unlock insights that drive growth.

Through tools like Data Cloud, Consumer Goods Cloud, Service Cloud, and Marketing Cloud, Salesforce will help unify PepsiCo’s data streams and automate marketing and retail execution.

These platforms will enhance inventory visibility, facilitate real-time collaboration, and optimize promotions with AI-generated insights.

Beyond the consumer goods sector, Salesforce is also actively expanding its Agentforce platform into the healthcare industry, demonstrating the versatility and broad applicability of its AI-powered solutions.

In a separate press release, UChicago Medicine announced its adoption of Agentforce for Health, a tailored version of the platform, to support non-clinical patient services.

By automating routine inquiries through AI-powered chat and phone agents, the hospital system aims to reduce staff workload while improving 24/7 access to key information.

Patients will soon be able to use self-service tools to handle appointment scheduling, insurance verification, and navigation support.

Andrew Chang, Chief Marketing Officer of UChicago Medicine, emphasized the platform’s potential to help staff focus on complex needs by offloading repetitive tasks to intelligent digital agents.

Salesforce’s latest developments highlight a broader trend of merging human expertise with autonomous systems to meet evolving operational demands across industries.

According to Benzinga Pro, CRM stock has gained over 9% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF IGV.

Price Action: CRM shares are trading higher by 1.11% to $266.34 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Erman Gunes via Shutterstock