Salesforce Raises Enterprise Software Prices 6% As Company Pushes AI-Powered Agentforce Platform

Salesforce Inc. CRM announced Tuesday it will increase prices for its Enterprise and Unlimited Editions by an average of 6% starting August 1, as the cloud software giant promotes new artificial intelligence capabilities through its Agentforce platform.

What Happened: The price hikes affect Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Field Service and select Industries Clouds products. Salesforce said the increases “reflect the significant ongoing innovation and customer value delivered through our products,” according to company documentation.

The announcement coincides with the general availability of new Agentforce add-ons starting at $125 per user per month and Agentforce 1 Editions beginning at $550 monthly. These offerings replace existing Einstein add-ons and provide unlimited generative AI usage for licensed employees.

Why It Matters: The timing reflects Salesforce’s aggressive push into enterprise AI markets. The company plans to hire 2,000 sales personnel to sell AI products, doubling its previous target amid strong demand. CEO Marc Benioff revealed the expanded hiring received “9,000 referrals for the 2,000 positions” at a San Francisco event.

Salesforce recently reported first-quarter revenue of $9.83 billion, beating consensus estimates of $9.75 billion. The company raised full-year fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $41-$41.3 billion versus analyst estimates of $40.83 billion.

The price increases come as Salesforce invests heavily in AI development and acquisitions. The company recently agreed to acquire data management firm Informatica Inc. INFA for approximately $8 billion, strengthening its AI capabilities through enhanced data integration and governance tools.

Price Action: Salesforce stock closed at $262.76 on June 17, down 0.42%, and dipped slightly to $262.75 after hours. The stock is down 20.53% year to date.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, CRM shows strong growth and quality despite a weak valuation and only moderate momentum. The stock is currently trending negatively across the short, medium, and long term. Click here for the full stock breakdown.

