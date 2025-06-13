June 13, 2025 9:01 AM 2 min read

What's Going On With XPeng Stock Today?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
XPeng Inc. XPEV shares are trading lower in the premarket session on Friday.

This downturn is likely happening in the context of a recently confirmed US-China trade deal, which maintains a 55% tariff on selected Chinese imports into the U.S., while China will apply a 10% tariff on U.S. goods.

The broader market for Chinese EV stocks also saw a dip, with competitors like NIO Inc. NIO and Li Auto Inc. LI also trading lower.

Also Read: Chinese Antitrust Regulator Delays $35 Billion US Chip Merger Amid Trade Tensions: Report

In an announcement making a significant push into the European market, XPeng has rolled out redesigned versions of its G6 and G9 electric SUVs in Europe, showcasing significant improvements in design, technology, and performance.

The announcement was made in Amsterdam on June 12, 2025, as part of the company’s ongoing expansion strategy.

These next-generation electric vehicles come equipped with advanced hardware and aesthetic improvements, offering European drivers faster charging capabilities, intelligent features, and bold new styling.

Today's Best Finance Deals

The G6 and G9 now run on XPeng’s proprietary 800V high-voltage silicon carbide platform, paired with upgraded 5C lithium iron phosphate batteries.

With this launch, XPeng aims to deepen its presence in Europe, offering a strong alternative to legacy automakers and emerging EV brands.

Customers in the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and France can register interest ahead of mid-July order availability. A display of the new G6 is currently live at Le Mans Village in France.

Alongside its vehicle announcements, XPeng is also taking significant steps to expand its charging infrastructure. The company and BP Pulse marked a key milestone in their January partnership by launching their first jointly developed EV charging station in Guangzhou, featuring 30 stations, 50 charging guns, and a peak capacity of 480 kW, CnEV Post reports.

Price Action: XPEV shares are trading lower by 3.57% to $18.54 premarket at last check Friday.

