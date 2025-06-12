What's Going On With Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

Zinger Key Points
- Shiba Inu is trading lower Thursday afternoon amid overall crypto market weakness.
- A massive token burn and surging on-chain activity are otherwise pointing to strong SHIB fundamentals.
- 9 Out of the Last 10 Summers this "Power Pattern" Delivered Winners - Get The Details Now.
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, a popular meme coin built on the Ethereum blockchain, is navigating a turbulent market Thursday with significant on-chain developments contrasting with growing bearish sentiment. The popular altcoin is trading lower by 2.65% to the $0.000012-level Thursday afternoon amid overall crypto market weakness.
What To Know: Despite a broader crypto market downturn Thursday, Shiba Inu's fundamentals show signs of life. The token's burn rate skyrocketed by 112,839% in a single day, permanently removing over 97 million SHIB from circulation in one transaction alone.
Read Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide On Thursday Morning: What’s Going On?
This reportedly coincided with a 93.3% surge in large “whale” transactions and a jump in daily transactions on its Shibarium network to 4.5 million. Further bolstering its ecosystem, SHIB recently announced a partnership with AI-powered gaming platform TokenPlayAI.
SHIB, often dubbed the “Dogecoin Killer,” has also expanded its ecosystem with a Layer-2 network called Shibarium, aimed at increasing transaction speeds and utility.
Meanwhile, derivatives data reveals mounting short interest, with a long/short ratio below 1 and declining open interest, signaling that more traders are betting on further price declines.
Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB is trading lower by 2.65% to the $0.000012-level Thursday afternoon.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.