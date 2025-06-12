June 12, 2025 9:33 AM 2 min read

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Explodes Over 112,000% In One Day — What's Fueling The Surge?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD burn rate has spiked, alongside a rise in whale transactions and daily transactions. Key Shibarium updates reflect strong fundamentals for the meme coin.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001257$7.4 billion-4.5% -2.5% 
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1874$28 billion-5.6% –2% 
Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001216$5.1 billion-4.2% +2.6% 

Trader Notes: Technical analyst Investing Haven notes that SHIB has held key support around $0.000012345, aligning with expected annual lows near $0.0000133.

The chart may be forming a bullish W-reversal pattern, which — if confirmed — could push SHIB toward a target of $0.0000666.

Statistics: On-chain data shows a 112,839.2% spike in the burn rate over a single day.

Within just nine hours, three major burn transactions were executed — including one that incinerated 97.6 million SHIB in a single go.

This spike in burns coincided with a rise in whale activity.

According to IntoTheBlock, large transaction volume soared 93.3%, with the number of SHIB transactions over $100,000 climbing from 47 to 58.

Data from Shibariumscan reveals that daily transactions have surged to 4.5 million, building on momentum that began on June 6 when transaction count crossed 3.5 million.

This uptick reflects growing utility and adoption of Shiba Inu's Layer-2 network.

Community News: The Shiba Inu team announced a major upgrade aimed at improving token utility through enhanced DeFi integrations and new auto-burn features.

This includes the launch of precision liquidity pools, which allow providers to target specific price zones — a move designed to optimize capital efficiency.

In a separate development, Shiba Inu has partnered with TokenPlayAI, an AI-powered Web3 gaming platform.

The partnership kicks off with a Shiba-themed game and plans to expand into a full SHIB arcade, underscoring SHIB’s ambition to lead in the decentralized gaming space.

