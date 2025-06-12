Shiba Inu Burn Rate Explodes Over 112,000% In One Day — What's Fueling The Surge?

Zinger Key Points
- Shiba Inu’s burn rate skyrocketed 112,839% in just 24 hours, with over 102 million SHIB destroyed in a nine-hour span.
- A surge in whale transactions and key Shibarium ecosystem updates could support long-term bullish momentum for the meme coin.
Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD burn rate has spiked, alongside a rise in whale transactions and daily transactions. Key Shibarium updates reflect strong fundamentals for the meme coin.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001257
|$7.4 billion
|-4.5%
|-2.5%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1874
|$28 billion
|-5.6%
|–2%
|Pepe PEPE/USD
|$0.00001216
|$5.1 billion
|-4.2%
|+2.6%
Trader Notes: Technical analyst Investing Haven notes that SHIB has held key support around $0.000012345, aligning with expected annual lows near $0.0000133.
The chart may be forming a bullish W-reversal pattern, which — if confirmed — could push SHIB toward a target of $0.0000666.
Statistics: On-chain data shows a 112,839.2% spike in the burn rate over a single day.
Within just nine hours, three major burn transactions were executed — including one that incinerated 97.6 million SHIB in a single go.
This spike in burns coincided with a rise in whale activity.
According to IntoTheBlock, large transaction volume soared 93.3%, with the number of SHIB transactions over $100,000 climbing from 47 to 58.
Data from Shibariumscan reveals that daily transactions have surged to 4.5 million, building on momentum that began on June 6 when transaction count crossed 3.5 million.
This uptick reflects growing utility and adoption of Shiba Inu's Layer-2 network.
Community News: The Shiba Inu team announced a major upgrade aimed at improving token utility through enhanced DeFi integrations and new auto-burn features.
This includes the launch of precision liquidity pools, which allow providers to target specific price zones — a move designed to optimize capital efficiency.
In a separate development, Shiba Inu has partnered with TokenPlayAI, an AI-powered Web3 gaming platform.
The partnership kicks off with a Shiba-themed game and plans to expand into a full SHIB arcade, underscoring SHIB’s ambition to lead in the decentralized gaming space.
Image: Shutterstock
