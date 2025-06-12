XRP Down 2% But Singapore Firm Announces $500 Million XRP Treasury Plan

XRP XRP/USD is gaining in momentum off the back of institutional interest and bullish chart setups.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend XRP XRP/USD $2.25 $132.3 billion -2.4% Bitcoin BTC/USD $108,353 $2.14 trillion -0.8% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,767 $333.4 billion -2.6%

Trader Notes: According to Investing Haven, XRP is poised for a significant move upward thanks to a bullish technical structure, regulatory clarity, and rising institutional involvement.

If the current conditions hold, analysts believe XRP could test the $4 level in the coming months.

Trader Dark Defender also echoed a bullish outlook, suggesting XRP is entering Wave 5 of its current cycle.

He pointed to a bounce from $2.222 as validation of key support and is analyzing Fibonacci targets closely.

Statistics: According to Coinglass, XRP liquidations in the past 24 hours totaled $8.89 million, with a large portion—$8.78 million—coming from long positions. This signals that despite short-term pullbacks, market participants are positioned for further upside.

Community News: Trident Digital, a Singapore-based firm, announced an ambitious plan to raise $500 million to establish a corporate XRP Treasury, a strategic reserve that may become the largest of its kind.

Trident Digital's XRP Treasury will focus on long-term token holdings, staking for yield, and integration with Ripple's financial ecosystem.

The capital will be raised via equity investments, strategic partnerships, and structured financing. The launch is expected in H2 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

"We view digital assets like XRP as transformational in global finance," said CEO Soon Huat Lim, highlighting XRP's evolving role in capital allocation strategies.

Separately, Ripple Labs has reportedly initiated a $700 million share buyback program, valuing shares at $175 each, representing a 135% premium over recent secondary market prices.

The offer, as noted by Jeremy Raper, runs from June 10 to July 9.

