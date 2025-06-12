Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide On Thursday Morning: What's Going On?

Cryptocurrency markets are slipping on Thursday, but the broader investor outlook remains optimistic, driven by growing institutional interest in Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $107,319.73 -1.8% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,749.17 -0.8% Solana SOL/USD $158.63 -3.8% XRP XRP/USD $2.23 -3.4% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1882 -6% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001263 -4.6%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume decreasing by 14.7% and 16.1%, respectively. Daily active addresses are down by 8.7% and 0.7%, respectively. ETH's exchange netflows are up by 88.3%.

Coinglass data shows 109,114 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $327.18 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $164.6 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $240.3 million.

Trader Notes: Market watcher More Crypto Online highlighted the importance of staying grounded during volatile cycles. Rather than reacting emotionally to dips or headlines, disciplined traders are focusing on key technical zones and upcoming retests — an approach that helps not only to survive the cycle but to grow through it.

Bitcoin hit a key bearish target, according to trader Carl The Moon, who emphasized in his latest update that the recent breakdown below crucial support levels opens the door for further downside.

Trader Degen Hardy highlighted that Bitcoin is nearing the $106,000–$107,000 value area high zone, suggesting a possible retest.

He remains on the sidelines, with no active long positions, opting to wait for clearer confirmation before making moves.

On the Ethereum front, More Crypto Online is watching whether bulls can defend the critical $2,611–$2,772 support zone, which aligns with key wave (4) levels. So far, ETH has shown relative strength compared to BTC, suggesting potential resilience.

Solana is catching attention again — trader Posty predicts a rally toward the $180 mark, pointing to technical strength amid broader market caution.

As for Dogecoin, trader Tardigrade pointed out a repeating pattern on the weekly chart, a series of small rallies leading into major breakouts. He believes the current move may follow this trend, with some market watchers forecasting a potential push toward the $1 milestone.

