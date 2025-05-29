Plug Power's Record Hydrogen Output In Georgia Signals Growth Potential

Plug Power, Inc. PLUG shares are trading higher on Thursday after it announced record-breaking production figures from its hydrogen facility in Georgia.

The milestone adds momentum to Plug’s broader ambitions in the clean energy space as it continues expanding its hydrogen generation network.

The company revealed that its liquid hydrogen facility in Woodbine, Georgia produced 300 metric tons of liquid hydrogen in April 2025, marking its highest monthly output since operations began.

The site, which launched in January 2024, stands as the largest electrolytic liquid hydrogen plant in the United States and is a core element of Plug’s vertically integrated clean energy strategy.

Powered by Plug’s proprietary GenEco proton exchange membrane electrolyzer technology, the Georgia plant was built to deliver 15 tons per day at full capacity.

According to Andy Marsh, Plug’s CEO, “Plug’s Georgia plant is doing exactly what it was built to do, delivering real hydrogen at real scale using Plug technology.”

Marsh emphasized that the operation reflects Plug’s commitment to commercial hydrogen production, rather than just pilot programs or conceptual initiatives.

The Woodbine facility is one of several sites within Plug’s expanding U.S. hydrogen infrastructure, which includes plants in Tennessee and Louisiana.

Combined, these operations are capable of producing 40 tons of liquid hydrogen daily, securing Plug’s position as the nation’s largest liquid hydrogen producer.

Jose Luis Crespo, Plug’s Chief Revenue Officer, stated that strong output in Georgia validates customer demand for GenEco electrolyzers and strengthens long-term growth.

“Producing and delivering hydrogen with our own technology strengthens customer value, improves margins, and supports long-term commercial growth,” he said.

According to Benzinga Pro, PLUG stock has lost over 70% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Global X Hydrogen ETF HYDR.

Price Action: PLUG shares are trading higher by 2.45% to $0.9492 at last check Thursday.

