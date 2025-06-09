Apple's WWDC 2025 Kicks Off Today: What's Going On?

Apple Inc AAPL is gearing up for its Worldwide Developers Conference 2025, with a focus on artificial intelligence. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has tempered expectations, indicating that while AI will be a central theme, no groundbreaking advancements are anticipated. This comes as Apple aims to clarify its AI strategy amid growing competition from tech giants like OpenAI and Microsoft.

On Monday, Kuo shared insights on X, highlighting three focal points for the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference. He noted that while Apple’s AI technology won’t see major breakthroughs, the company could still satisfy market expectations by detailing how AI will integrate across its devices and outlining future development plans. Kuo emphasized that despite past optimistic AI announcements, Apple has yet to distinguish itself in the AI domain.

The event, scheduled from June 9 to 13, is Apple’s last significant gathering before the iPhone 17 launch this fall. It is expected to feature not only software updates but also potential hardware announcements, including a redesigned Mac Pro and a new smart display.

Why It Matters: Apple’s AI initiatives are under intense scrutiny as it seeks to catch up with rivals like Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corporation. While Worldwide Developers Conference traditionally emphasizes software, the potential unveiling of new hardware could signal Apple’s broader strategic direction.

The company’s AI efforts are crucial as it navigates a competitive landscape where differentiation is key. The Worldwide Developers Conference 2025 keynote will be livestreamed on June 9 at 1 p.m. ET, offering a platform for Apple to address these challenges and set the stage for its future in AI and beyond.

Price Action: Apple shares are marginally higher by 0.68% to $205.33 Monday morning.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AAPL has a 52-week high of $260.10 and a 52-week low of $169.21.

