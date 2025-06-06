Know Labs (KNW) Stock Soars Over 200% On Acquisition Deal, Bitcoin Strategy

Know Labs Inc KNW shares soared Friday afternoon after the company announced it will be acquired by Goldeneye 1995 LLC, an entity led by fintech investor and former Ripple Chief Risk Officer Greg Kidd. The stock closed on Friday up 206.97% at $1.56 a share.

What To Know: Goldeneye will acquire a controlling stake in Know Labs through a combination of 1,000 Bitcoin and cash to retire debt and fund operations, valuing shares at $0.335. The deal, expected to close in third-quarter 2025, will install Kidd as CEO and chairman.

A major component of the strategy is the use of Bitcoin BTC/USD as a treasury asset, giving Know Labs significant exposure to digital assets. Management will use a multiple of net asset value metric to evaluate market valuation against Bitcoin holdings, which are expected to make up 82% of the company's market cap, assuming BTC is priced at $105,000.

"This Bitcoin treasury strategy is a forward-looking move to drive sustainable growth," said Kidd.

Company founder Ron Erickson will lead a new division focused on non-invasive diagnostics research and serve as Vice Chairman. The transaction was unanimously approved by Know Labs’ board.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, KNW has a 52-week high of $4.20 and a 52-week low of $0.33.

