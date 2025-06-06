Silver Tops $36, Triggering A Generational Technical Breakout

Silver surged above $36 per ounce, reaching the highest level since February 2012. Since the beginning of the week, the metal has gained over 8.5%, sparking broad interest from investors who seek exposure to its industrial demand and safe-haven potential.

"After lagging behind gold for several weeks, silver is now catching up," Alexander Zumpfe, a senior trader at Heraeus Group, told Bloomberg. "That suggests renewed interest from momentum-driven investors who are rotating into silver."

Silver's dual role is driving its unique investment angle. Besides serving as a currency metal throughout the centuries, it is now essential in the manufacturing of solar panels, semiconductors, medical devices, and batteries.

With global decarbonization efforts accelerating, silver's industrial demand has surged, resulting in consecutive market deficits. According to the Silver Institute, a 15% supply shortfall was reported in 2024, and another deficit is forecast for 2025. The world's top three silver-producing countries are Mexico, China, and Peru, which collectively account for over half of the global supply.

The silver rally has also impacted the gold-to-silver ratio, a metric that measures the number of ounces of silver required to equal one ounce of gold. The ratio has narrowed to around 94 from over 100, suggesting silver's relative strengthening, although it still lags gold, which is up over 40% year-over-year.

"There may be some ratio trading going on now that it's dipped below the 100 level," noted Rhona O'Connell, head of market analysis at StoneX.

Exchange-traded funds have also contributed to the momentum. Silver ETFs saw inflows of over 2.2 million ounces in a single day this week, signaling renewed appetite from institutional investors. Analysts say a sustained hold above the $35 level could also attract retail interest, particularly if technical levels hold and supply constraints persist.

A Generational Technical Breakout In Progress

Zooming out, silver is completing a rare, long-term cup-and-handle pattern spanning over four decades. A rule of thumb is that longer, "U-shaped" patterns provide a more reliable signal than sharp "V-bottom" ones.

Silver Spot Price 1800-Present, Source: TradingView

The first parabolic peak in silver occurred in the early 1980s, when the Hunt brothers attempted to corner the silver market. Then a 2011 peak occurred post the Great Recession. Together, they have formed the "cup," with resistance around $50 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the "handle" formed from 2011 through 2024 as a multi-year consolidation. The breakout above the $30–$32 resistance zone in 2024–2025 suggests technical confirmation of the pattern. A typical guideline is to calculate the cup height and add it to the resistance zone price. Thus, with a cup height of around $40-42, the pattern's long-term target is around $75.

On such a large timescale, the catalyst for the move is unlikely to be technical, but rather one that coincides with macroeconomic influences, particularly those stemming from monetary policy and geopolitical tensions.

Price Watch: iShares Silver Trust SLV ETF is up 21.6% year-to-date.

