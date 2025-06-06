NIO Stock Volatile After Mixed Q1 Earnings, Cost Cuts And Global Expansion In Focus

Zinger Key Points
- NIO shares have been volatile after missing Q1 revenue and earnings estimates.
- The company otherwise reported a strong Q2 delivery forecast and global expansion plans.
Shares of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer NIO Inc – ADR NIO were trading flat Friday morning at $3.60. The stock has been volatile this week following the release of the company’s first-quarter earnings report before the bell on Tuesday.
What To Know: NIO reported first-quarter revenue of $1.37 billion, representing a decrease of 7.2% year-over-year and missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.48 billion.
The company announced a quarterly adjusted loss of 36 cents per share, which was wider than the analyst consensus estimate for a loss of 31 cents per share.
Vehicle deliveries for the quarter totaled 30,053, a decrease of 3.2% year-over-year. The company’s vehicle margin was 9.2%, while the overall gross margin came in at 4.9%.
Looking ahead, NIO expects to deliver between 54,000 and 56,000 vehicles in the second quarter. The company issued second-quarter revenue guidance of between $2.29 billion and $2.36 billion.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, NIO has a 52-week high of $7.71 and a 52-week low of $3.02.
