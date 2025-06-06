HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Jumps 10% On Bitcoin Mining Milestone

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd HIVE surged 9.89% to $2.00 Friday afternoon after the company announced an operational achievement in its Bitcoin BTC/USD mining capacity.

What To Know: The Vancouver-based firm reported a 58% increase in peak hash rate in May, reaching 10.4 exahash per second (EH/s), up from 6.6 EH/s in April. HIVE now exceeds 1% of the global Bitcoin network hashrate.

The growth was largely driven by the activation of a 100 MW hydro-powered facility in Paraguay, bolstering HIVE’s position in sustainable digital infrastructure. With operations spanning nine time zones and five languages, HIVE uses 100% renewable hydroelectric power across its data centers.

In May, HIVE mined 139 Bitcoin, averaging 4.5 BTC per day, and aims to surpass 5 BTC daily in June. The company expects to hit 11.5 EH/s by month-end and 25 EH/s by Q4 2025. Executives noted the company's ability to deploy new ASIC miners within six hours, rapidly converting hardware into revenue.

CEO Aydin Kilic emphasized efficiency improvements, projecting production costs below $50,000 per Bitcoin as the company targets 18 EH/s this summer and over 12 BTC daily output by year-end.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, HIVE has a 52-week high of $5.54 and a 52-week low of $1.26.

