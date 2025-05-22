What's Going On With Affirm Holdings Stock On Thursday?

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares edged higher on Thursday following the announcement of an expanded partnership with travel search giant KAYAK, marking the duo's entrance into the Canadian market.

Timed with the summer travel surge, the collaboration allows Canadian users on ca.KAYAK.com to break up travel expenses into manageable monthly installments via Affirm's flexible payment platform.

The two companies initially teamed up in the U.S. in early 2023 to provide installment-based travel financing, and the move north expands access to travelers seeking greater financial control at checkout.

Under the new arrangement, eligible Canadian KAYAK users can select Affirm at checkout to finance flights, lodging, and vehicle bookings.

A swift approval process determines eligibility in real time, enabling consumers to customize a payment schedule that suits their budget—without late fees or hidden costs.

"Consumers are increasingly turning to Affirm when booking their flights, hotels, rides, and more as flexible payment options remain a top priority for travellers across Canada," said Wayne Pommen, Chief Revenue Officer at Affirm.

Paul Jacobs, general manager and senior vice president of KAYAK North America, highlighted the appeal, noting that with international airfares averaging over $1,200, Affirm offers a practical solution for Canadians planning bucket-list trips with less financial strain.

The Canadian launch adds to Affirm's growing global footprint.

The company said it is now integrated at checkout with over 350,000 merchants, including popular travel platforms such as Agoda, Booking.com, and Priceline.

In Canada, Affirm said its services are already featured by major retailers including Amazon, Apple, Samsung, and CheapOair.

According to Benzinga Pro, AFRM stock has gained over 57% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Amplify Digital Payments ETF IPAY.

Price Action: AFRM shares are trading higher by 3.2% to $48.74 at last check Thursday.

