There is no Press for this Ticker

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (ARCA: IPAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF's (IPAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF.

Q

What is the target price for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)?

A

The stock price for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (ARCA: IPAY) is $48.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 26, 2017.

Q

When is ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (ARCA:IPAY) reporting earnings?

A

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) operate in?

A

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.