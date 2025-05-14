Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Stock Jumps on Strong Q1 Results: What's Going On?

Zevra Therapeutics Inc ZVRA shares are trading higher by 3.1% to $8.11 Wednesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

What To Know: The rare disease-focused biotech posted a net loss of 6 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of a 20 cent loss and marking a sharp improvement from last year's 40 cent loss per share. Revenue soared to $20.4 million—up nearly 500% year-over-year—driven primarily by sales of MIPLYFFA and reimbursements for arimoclomol.

CEO Neil F. McFarlane emphasized the company's transformation into a commercial-stage, patient-centric therapeutics firm, with a strategic focus on expanding market access for MIPLYFFA and OLPRUVA.

Zevra says the company also continues to advance its pipeline, enrolling more patients in the Phase 3 trial of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and planning to file a European marketing application for MIPLYFFA in the second half of 2025.

Zevra highlighted that the company’s financial position is bolstered by $150 million in gross proceeds from the recent sale of a Priority Review Voucher, bringing its post-quarter-end cash position to $217 million.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ZVRA has a 52-week high of $9.76 and a 52-week low of $4.20.