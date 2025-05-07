May 7, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Celsius Stock Slips After Q1 Miss, But Analyst Sees Strong Long-Term Growth Drivers

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

JPMorgan analyst Andrea Teixeira reiterated the Overweight rating on Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH on Wednesday, with a price forecast of $44.

On Tuesday, the firm reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents. It missed the analyst consensus estimate of 19 cents.

Quarterly sales of $329.28 million (down 7% year over year) missed the Street view of $344.03 million.

Teixeira pointed out several positive aspects, including improving retailer scanner data for Celsius—suggesting underlying strength beyond the headline last three weeks data—and accelerating momentum for Alani Nu.

Management's tone during the earnings call appeared cautious rather than overly optimistic since gross margin came in better than expected.

Also Read: Celsius Heats Up: Acquisition, Analyst Upgrade Fuel Momentum

Given that investor positioning was likely skewed toward short interest ahead of the report, Teixeira writes that the post-earnings stock rebound may be partially driven by short covering after the market had time to digest the results.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

The analyst maintains a ‘bullish’ view on Celsius. The company boasts a favorable growth-at-a-reasonable-price (GARP) profile within the energy drinks category.

Teixeira also argues that energy drinks regained momentum, in contrast to most consumer packaged goods sectors. Consumption trends have generally weakened, making Celsius relatively more attractive in the current market environment.

Celsius also benefits from several consumer “megatrends” (i.e., health-conscious consumers demanding clean energy alternatives).

These broader trends are expected to support sustained growth and give Celsius a competitive edge. Teixeira writes that they enable the brand to capture additional market share both in the U.S. and international markets.

Price Action: CELH shares are trading lower by 0.20% to $35.45 at last check Wednesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

CELH Logo
CELHCelsius Holdings Inc
$35.790.76%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
24.97
Growth
1.27
Quality
98.16
Value
9.91
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which energy drink brands could surge next?
How will investor sentiment shift post-earnings?
What impact will health trends have on sales?
Are international markets a growth area for Celsius?
Which retailers are best positioned to sell Celsius?
How could short interest affect stock volatility?
What other consumer trends favor Celsius growth?
Which investments align with health-conscious trends?
How might acquisitions change Celsius's market position?
What are the risks for Celsius amid market changes?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
EquitiesNewsTop StoriesMarketsAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneralBriefsExpert Ideaswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved