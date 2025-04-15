Applied Digital Posts Weak Revenue, Joins Allegro MicroSystems And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 50 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Applied Digital Corporation APLD fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following weak quarterly revenue.

Applied Digital reported third-quarter revenue of $52.9 million, missing analyst estimates of $63.42 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The digital infrastructure company reported a third-quarter adjusted loss of eight cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of 11 cents per share.

Applied Digital shares dipped 10.8% to $4.79 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Emerald Holding, Inc . EEX fell 12.3% to $3.11 in today's pre-market trading.

. fell 12.3% to $3.11 in today's pre-market trading. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. ALGM fell 12.3% to $19.29 in pre-market trading after ON Semiconductor withdrew its acquisition proposal.

fell 12.3% to $19.29 in pre-market trading after ON Semiconductor withdrew its acquisition proposal. Arlo Technologies, Inc . ARLO shares dipped 11.7% to $8.01 in pre-market trading. Arlo Technologies will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 8 to discuss the Company’s first quarter results.

. shares dipped 11.7% to $8.01 in pre-market trading. Arlo Technologies will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 8 to discuss the Company’s first quarter results. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima IRS dipped 11.2% to $12.32 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Monday.

dipped 11.2% to $12.32 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Monday. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . CGEM shares dipped 10.7% to $6.91 in pre-market trading.

. shares dipped 10.7% to $6.91 in pre-market trading. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. FLWS shares fell 10.7% to $4.75 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 10.7% to $4.75 in pre-market trading. LATAM Airlines Group S.A . LTM dipped 8.2% to $27.01 in pre-market trading.

. dipped 8.2% to $27.01 in pre-market trading. Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK fell 7.1% to $37.00 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock