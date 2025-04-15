April 15, 2025 8:23 AM 1 min read

Applied Digital Posts Weak Revenue, Joins Allegro MicroSystems And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 50 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Applied Digital Corporation APLD fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following weak quarterly revenue.

Applied Digital reported third-quarter revenue of $52.9 million, missing analyst estimates of $63.42 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The digital infrastructure company reported a third-quarter adjusted loss of eight cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of 11 cents per share.

Applied Digital shares dipped 10.8% to $4.79 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Emerald Holding, Inc. EEX fell 12.3% to $3.11 in today's pre-market trading.
  • Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. ALGM fell 12.3% to $19.29 in pre-market trading after ON Semiconductor withdrew its acquisition proposal.
  • Arlo Technologies, Inc. ARLO shares dipped 11.7% to $8.01 in pre-market trading. Arlo Technologies will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 8 to discuss the Company’s first quarter results.
  • IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima IRS dipped 11.2% to $12.32 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Monday.
  • Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. CGEM shares dipped 10.7% to $6.91 in pre-market trading.
  • 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. FLWS shares fell 10.7% to $4.75 in pre-market trading.
  • LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LTM dipped 8.2% to $27.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK fell 7.1% to $37.00 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

ALGM Logo
ALGMAllegro Microsystems Inc
$19.81-10.0%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
50.37
Growth
16.26
Quality
-
Value
46.72
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
APLD Logo
APLDApplied Digital Corp
$4.73-11.9%
ARLO Logo
ARLOArlo Technologies Inc
$8.90-1.87%
CGEM Logo
CGEMCullinan Therapeutics Inc
$7.50-3.10%
CYTK Logo
CYTKCytokinetics Inc
$38.49-3.32%
EEX Logo
EEXEmerald Holding Inc
$3.45-2.82%
FLWS Logo
FLWS1-800-Flowers.com Inc
$5.14-3.38%
IRS Logo
IRSIRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA
$13.70-1.30%
LTM Logo
LTMLATAM Airlines Group SA
$27.00-8.23%
Got Questions? Ask
Which cloud service companies could gain from APLD's fall?
How might digital infrastructure firms be impacted?
What investor sentiment is brewing after APLD's report?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideasbig losersPremarket Movers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved