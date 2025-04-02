Rockwell Automation Teams Up With Amazon To Supercharge Manufacturing's Digital Future

Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK and Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN Amazon Web Services have announced a strategic partnership on Wednesday to accelerate digital transformation in the manufacturing sector.

This collaboration combines Rockwell’s operational technology expertise with AWS’s advanced cloud infrastructure, providing manufacturers with scalable, secure, and flexible cloud solutions aimed at optimizing asset performance, improving operational visibility, and unlocking actionable insights from raw data.

The partnership will enable manufacturers to leverage cloud-based solutions for advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and industrial software applications.

According to Benzinga Pro, ROK stock has lost over 7% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF MAKX.

With AWS’s significant investments in industrial business units, the alliance targets key industries such as life sciences, automotive, battery, and consumer packaged goods, enhancing how both companies serve shared customers.

By connecting factory floor data to the cloud, this collaboration will drive operational efficiency and agility.

Rockwell Automation is expanding its FactoryTalk Hub offerings to AWS, including its DataMosaix industrial DataOps solution and Fiix computerized maintenance management system, available now on the AWS Marketplace.

Additionally, more FactoryTalk Hub solutions will be added later this year.

The partnership also strengthens AWS’s presence within the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork and will be showcased at Hannover Messe, where live demonstrations of key solutions like FactoryTalk DataMosaix and Fiix CMMS will be available.

This collaboration empowers manufacturers to make data-driven decisions and enhance their competitiveness in the evolving industrial landscape.

Price Action: ROK shares are trading higher by 0.21% to $259.28 at last check Wednesday.

