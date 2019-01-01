|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (ARCA: MAKX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF.
There is no analysis for ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF
The stock price for ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (ARCA: MAKX) is $35.485 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:29:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF.
ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF.
ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.