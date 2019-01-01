QQQ
Analyst Ratings

ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (MAKX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (ARCA: MAKX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF's (MAKX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (MAKX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (MAKX)?

A

The stock price for ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (ARCA: MAKX) is $35.485 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:29:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (MAKX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF.

Q

When is ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (ARCA:MAKX) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (MAKX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (MAKX) operate in?

A

ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.