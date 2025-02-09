US Greenlights $7.4 Billion Military Deal With Israel: Key Weapons Deals Explained

The U.S. State Department has approved two major arms sales to Israel, valued at a total of $7.4 billion, reinforcing the country’s defense capabilities.

The proposed deals, valued at $6.75 billion and $660 million, include munitions, guidance kits, fuzes, and Hellfire missiles, aimed at bolstering Israel’s defense systems against regional threats, according to a press release.

The first sale, garnering $6.75 billion, involves the provision of a range of munitions and support equipment. Israel has requested to purchase over 2,100 GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs (SDB-I), 2,800 MK 82 General Purpose bomb bodies, 13,000 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits, 3,475 JDAM guidance kits for different bomb bodies, and 17,475 FMU-152A/B fuzes.

Additionally, non-MDE items such as bomb components, munitions support, and logistical services will also be included.

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta To Begin Mass Layoffs Next Week, Speeds Up Hiring Of Machine Learning Engineers: Report

This deal will significantly enhance Israel’s ability to defend itself from both current and future threats.

The State Department emphasized that the equipment is already compatible with Israel’s current military infrastructure and will not disrupt the regional military balance.

Deliveries are expected to begin in 2025, with Boeing BA, ATK Tactical Systems, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX, and McAlester Army Ammunition Plant being among the key suppliers for this transaction.

The second approval, valued at $660 million, is for the sale of 3,000 AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, a key air-to-ground weapon used to engage and destroy a variety of targets.

This will allow Israel to enhance its aerial defense capabilities, particularly in safeguarding its borders and critical infrastructure.

The missiles will be delivered in various configurations, depending on Israel’s needs, and will be supported by U.S. engineering, training, and technical assistance services.

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, based in Troy, Alabama, will be the primary contractor for this sale, with deliveries slated to begin in 2028.

Both sales are designed to ensure that Israel can maintain a high level of preparedness in the face of evolving regional threats.

The U.S. government reiterated its commitment to Israel’s security, emphasizing that the proposed sales are in line with U.S. national interests and will not affect the overall military balance in the region. Importantly, these deals will also enhance interoperability between Israeli forces and U.S. military operations, further strengthening their long-standing defense cooperation.

“There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale,” the government said in a release.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock