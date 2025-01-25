Hamas Releases Four Female Israeli Soldiers After More Than a Year in Captivity

Four Israeli female soldiers who were held captive by Hamas for more than a year have been released. The release comes as part of a planned exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees in Israel.

What Happened: The exchange took place in Gaza City on Saturday. This event marks the second such release since a fragile ceasefire came into effect last weekend, putting a temporary halt to the conflict in Gaza. Over the next six weeks, it is anticipated that more Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners will be freed, and additional aid will be allowed into the region.

According to the report by The Associated Press, the soldiers, after their release, were handed over to the Red Cross amidst cheers from a Palestinian crowd. In Tel Aviv, relatives and friends of those killed and abducted by Hamas watched the news of the release with mixed emotions.

As part of the ceasefire agreement, Hamas fighters were stationed in central Gaza City in anticipation of the planned release. This ceasefire is a strategic move to deescalate the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and Hamas.

Also Read: Three Hostages Cross Into Israeli Territory After 471 Days as Ceasefire Begins

Israel is set to release 200 prisoners, 121 of whom are serving life sentences, as per a list released by Hamas. The four Israeli soldiers, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag, were captured in a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

Why It Matters: This exchange marks a significant milestone in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The release of the soldiers and the planned release of Palestinian prisoners indicate a shift towards negotiation and diplomacy, away from the violence that has characterized the relationship between these two entities.

The ceasefire agreement and the subsequent prisoner exchange could potentially pave the way for more constructive dialogue and peaceful resolution in the future.

Read Next

Trump Urges Israel To Target Iran Nuke Sites: ‘Hit Nuclear First And Worry About The Rest Later'

Image: Shutterstock