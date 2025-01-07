Uber And NVIDIA Partner On AI Technology For Autonomous Cars

Uber Technologies Inc. UBER shares are trading higher premarket on Tuesday after the ride-ailing company and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA entered into a strategic partnership aimed at advancing AI-powered autonomous vehicle (AV) technology.

The collaboration will leverage NVIDIA’s platforms, including Cosmos and DGX Cloud, to accelerate the development of autonomous driving solutions.

NVIDIA Cosmos is a state-of-the-art platform designed to support the development of physical AI systems like robots and autonomous vehicles, eliminating cost and resource limitations, making it easier for developers to build and deploy AI models at scale.

Additionally, NVIDIA DGX Cloud offers a high-performance, fully managed environment for AI model development.

By combining Uber’s trove of mobility data with NVIDIA’s AI technology, both companies plan to create more efficient and scalable AI models for the industry.

“Generative AI will power the future of mobility, requiring both rich data and very powerful compute,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

“By working with NVIDIA, we are confident that we can help supercharge the timeline for safe and scalable autonomous driving solutions for the industry.”

In his keynote address at the CES 2025 on Monday, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang predicted that self-driving vehicles would become “the first multi-trillion dollar robotics industry.”

Nvidia will also deploy its Drive AGX Orin supercomputer and operating system for advanced driver assistance features on Toyota Motor Corp‘s next-generation models.

“NVIDIA is bringing two decades of automotive computing, safety expertise and its CUDA AV platform to transform the multitrillion dollar auto industry,” said Huang.

Price Action: UBR shares are trading higher by 2.26% at $67.81 in premarket at last check Tuesday.

