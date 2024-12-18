What's Going On With Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock?

Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI shares fell 4.64% to $32.23 Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's December meeting.

Growth-focused companies like SMCI are particularly sensitive to interest rate changes, as higher borrowing costs can dampen investment in technology infrastructure.

What To Know: The Fed lowered the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4.25%-4.5%, marking its third consecutive cut. However, the updated economic projections signaled a slower pace of rate reductions in 2025, with only two additional cuts expected. The Fed also raised its inflation forecast, projecting core PCE inflation at 2.5% in 2025, up from 2.2% in September.

The prospect of sustained higher rates adds pressure on companies like SMCI, with customers who often rely on favorable financing conditions for large-scale IT projects. Additionally, higher inflation could squeeze margins as operating costs rise.

The broader tech sector also faced selling pressure, amplifying SMCI's decline. The company's performance remains tied to macroeconomic trends, with investors reassessing growth prospects amid a slower-than-expected path to monetary easing.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SMCI has a 52-week high of $122.90 and a 52-week low of $17.25.

