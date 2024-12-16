Super Micro Computer And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 0.2% points on Monday.

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following reports suggesting the company tapped Evercore to raise capital and is considering raising equity and debt.

Super Micro Computer shares dipped 12.5% to $31.85 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Tile Shop Holdings, In c. TTSH shares declined 11.5% to $6.10 in pre-market trading.

c. shares declined 11.5% to $6.10 in pre-market trading. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc . KALV fell 7.9% to $8.00 in pre-market trading.

. fell 7.9% to $8.00 in pre-market trading. Kearny Financial Corp . KRNY shares declined 6.5% to $7.51 in pre-market trading.

. shares declined 6.5% to $7.51 in pre-market trading. Innovex International, Inc . INVX fell 5.8% to $12.52 in pre-market trading.

. fell 5.8% to $12.52 in pre-market trading. M AC Copper Limited MTAL fell 5.7% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Friday.

fell 5.7% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Friday. Innventure, Inc. INV fell 5.2% to $11.90 in pre-market trading.

fell 5.2% to $11.90 in pre-market trading. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. VMD fell 5% to $8.30 in pre-market trading.

