What's Going On With Target Stock Today?

Target Corporation TGT shares are trading slightly higher following strong earnings from top peer Walmart Inc. WMT.

Today, Walmart announced third-quarter results and raised its fiscal-2025 guidance. The retailer reported adjusted EPS of 58 cents, beating the consensus of 53 cents. Sales were $169.59 billion, up 5.5% year over year or 6.2% (at constant currency), beating the consensus of $167.72 billion.

For FY25, Walmart raised its adjusted EPS outlook to $2.42 – $2.47 (from $2.35 – $2.43), vs. the consensus of $2.45. Walmart boosted FY25 net sales (at constant currency) growth guidance to 4.8% – 5.1% from 3.75% – 4.75% earlier.

Meanwhile, Target will report its third-quarter results on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. central time.

Last week, Target announced its store hours for Black Friday week and the holiday season.

On Friday, November 29, Target will open its doors early at 6 a.m. local time, offering exclusive items such as the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book” and “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” on CD and vinyl.

These items will be available only at Target, along with top deals across the store. Special offers will be available in-store, online, and through the Target app, providing shoppers with great value for their holiday purchases.

According to Benzinga Pro, TGT stock has gained over 20.76% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Staples XLP and VanEck Retail ETF RTH.

Price Action: TGT shares are trading higher by 0.57% to $157.46 at last check Tuesday.

