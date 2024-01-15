12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Atreca BCEL stock rose 52.7% to $0.36 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

stock rose 52.7% to $0.36 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million. Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH shares rose 29.51% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.

shares rose 29.51% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million. Elevation Oncology ELEV stock moved upwards by 27.35% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 27.35% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.5 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB shares rose 27.29% to $9.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $418.1 million.

shares rose 27.29% to $9.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $418.1 million. Cadrenal Therapeutics CVKD stock rose 22.46% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

stock rose 22.46% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million. ASLAN Pharma ASLN shares rose 19.21% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

Losers

MAIA Biotechnology MAIA shares declined by 22.0% to $1.1 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.

shares declined by 22.0% to $1.1 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA shares decreased by 20.86% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

shares decreased by 20.86% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO stock declined by 16.51% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.

stock declined by 16.51% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million. Avalo Therapeutics AVTX stock fell 15.43% to $5.81. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

stock fell 15.43% to $5.81. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares fell 15.11% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.

shares fell 15.11% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million. Venus Concept VERO stock fell 14.5% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.