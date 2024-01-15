12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Applied UV AUVI shares increased by 67.9% to $3.83 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

Compx Intl CIX shares rose 30.32% to $30.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $373.1 million.

Nuburu BURU stock increased by 27.41% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

Nuvve Holding NVVE stock rose 23.48% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

Captivision CAPT stock rose 23.09% to $4.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.1 million.

Marti Techs MRT shares rose 19.71% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million.

Losers

Momentus MNTS stock decreased by 24.0% to $0.95 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock declined by 21.05% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.

Mega Matrix MPU shares decreased by 18.73% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $76.4 million.

Bitcoin Depot BTM shares fell 16.67% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.

ZKH Group ZKH stock decreased by 15.89% to $16.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

SOS SOS shares declined by 11.85% to $3.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.

