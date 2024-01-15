12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Wipro WIT stock moved upwards by 17.0% to $6.29 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO shares moved upwards by 15.26% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

EMCORE EMKR shares increased by 11.5% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.

UTime WTO stock rose 10.47% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

Inpixon INPX stock moved upwards by 9.37% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

Veritone VERI shares rose 8.78% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.6 million.

Losers

SEALSQ LAES stock fell 29.0% to $2.25 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.

Minim MINM shares declined by 27.28% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

Argo Blockchain ARBK stock declined by 19.69% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.7 million.

Movella Holdings MVLA stock decreased by 19.24% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.

Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares decreased by 19.08% to $4.54. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.

The9 NCTY stock decreased by 18.75% to $5.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.

