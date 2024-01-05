12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

China Liberal Education CLEU stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

Zapp Electric Vehicles ZAPP stock increased by 4.98% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.

2U TWOU stock increased by 4.67% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.9 million.

Naas Technology NAAS shares moved upwards by 3.37% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.1 million.

JOANN JOAN stock moved upwards by 3.07% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.

Rent the Runway RENT shares moved upwards by 2.53% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.

Losers

Color Star Tech ADD stock declined by 8.5% to $0.32 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock declined by 6.29% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock declined by 5.26% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

Purple Innovation PRPL stock declined by 5.01% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.0 million.

Latham Group SWIM stock fell 4.94% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $265.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.