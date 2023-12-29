12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- 36KR Holdings KRKR stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.58 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
- Kore Group Holdings KORE stock increased by 4.06% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 million.
- Treasure Global TGL shares moved upwards by 3.88% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- NFT Gaming Co NFTG stock increased by 3.67% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- CuriosityStream CURI shares moved upwards by 3.49% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares increased by 3.0% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million.
Losers
- Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE shares fell 7.9% to $0.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- VS Media Holdings VSME stock fell 5.56% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Motorsport Games MSGM stock declined by 3.89% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
- Charge Enterprises CRGE shares fell 3.71% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- Fluent FLNT shares fell 3.44% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
- LQR House LQR shares declined by 2.67% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
