Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Reliance Global Group RELI stock increased by 18.56% to $0.59 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 373.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.

Huize Holding HUIZ stock rose 4.55% to $0.92. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.

Marpai MRAI stock rose 1.81% to $1.81. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 21.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

Kemper Corporation 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2062 KMPB stock moved upwards by 1.63% to $20.53. The current volume of 29.8K shares is 0% of Kemper Corporation 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2062's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

American Financial Group, Inc. 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 AFGE stock rose 1.17% to $19.02. American Financial Group, Inc. 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due 2060's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

NI Holdings NODK stock rose 1.15% to $13.15. Trading volume for NI Holdings's stock is 276 as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.4 million.

Losers

GoHealth GOCO shares decreased by 9.03% to $13.01 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 40.5K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.6 million.

Lemonade LMND stock fell 4.72% to $16.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 899.9K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

SelectQuote SLQT shares declined by 4.45% to $1.38. The current volume of 220.4K shares is 0% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $238.1 million.

FG Finl Gr FGF stock fell 3.76% to $1.41. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.9K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

American Coastal ACIC shares declined by 3.5% to $9.4. As of 12:40 EST, American Coastal's stock is trading at a volume of 86.3K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $427.1 million.

eHealth EHTH stock declined by 3.38% to $8.59. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 47.9K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.1 million.

