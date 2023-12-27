12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Sarcos Technology STRC stock rose 10.8% to $0.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.

Polar Power POLA shares increased by 5.0% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock moved upwards by 4.87% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

Laser Photonics LASE stock moved upwards by 3.75% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

CECO Environmental CECO stock rose 3.7% to $21.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $750.9 million.

Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares rose 3.09% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

Losers

Nuburu BURU stock fell 7.7% to $0.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.

Earlyworks Co ELWS shares declined by 7.55% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

Northann NCL shares declined by 5.63% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.

Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock declined by 4.81% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.7 million.

Ideanomics IDEX shares declined by 3.87% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.

Momentus MNTS shares fell 3.83% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.