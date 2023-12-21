12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

NuCana NCNA shares rose 15.6% to $0.35 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

Galecto GLTO stock increased by 14.28% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares rose 9.51% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA stock increased by 9.39% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million.

60 Degrees SXTP stock moved upwards by 8.18% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

PetVivo Hldgs PETV stock moved upwards by 7.75% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

Losers

Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT shares declined by 12.7% to $0.52 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.

Altamira Therapeutics CYTO shares fell 9.37% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Nuwellis NUWE shares declined by 6.53% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.

DMK Pharmaceuticals DMK stock declined by 6.39% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

ASLAN Pharma ASLN stock fell 5.87% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

SCWorx WORX shares decreased by 5.65% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

