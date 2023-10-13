Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Cheche Group CCG stock increased by 15.98% to $6.57 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 119.2K, which is 16.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $443.1 million.

Losers

GoHealth GOCO shares decreased by 5.68% to $13.22 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 107.8K shares, making up 449.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.