11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Jet AI JTAI shares rose 7.4% to $2.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.

AZZ stock increased by 3.92% to $47.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Markforged Holding stock moved upwards by 3.87% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.4 million.

Nxu stock moved upwards by 3.29% to $0.12. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 70.9K shares, which is 7.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

Quhuo stock rose 2.94% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

Losers

Hyliion Holdings HYLN shares decreased by 8.4% to $1.09 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Hyliion Holdings's trading volume reached 278.2K shares. This is 20.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $197.4 million.

Applied UV shares fell 4.91% to $0.33. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 161.7K shares, which is 9.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

Tritium DCFC shares declined by 4.42% to $0.41. Trading volume for this security closed at 155.0K, accounting for 8.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.4 million.

Aqua Metals stock declined by 4.29% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.2 million.

Vertical Aerospace shares declined by 3.97% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $267.6 million.

