12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

VOXX International VOXX shares rose 9.8% to $8.55 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $195.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock increased by 9.36% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.

Color Star Tech ADD stock rose 7.93% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

Shift Techs SFT stock moved upwards by 4.32% to $0.19. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0 million, accounting for 250.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

Sacks Parente Golf SPGC shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.

U Power UCAR shares increased by 3.26% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.9 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares decreased by 26.4% to $3.31 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 53.7K shares, which is 289.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock declined by 7.81% to $0.33. At the close, Kaival Brands Innovations's trading volume reached 954.2K shares. This is 627.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.

Polestar Automotive PSNY shares decreased by 6.56% to $2.71. Trading volume for this security closed at 255.5K, accounting for 6.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.

RumbleON RMBL shares declined by 4.96% to $5.56. The company's market cap stands at $92.9 million.

Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares fell 3.65% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.

China Liberal Education CLEU stock decreased by 3.19% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.

