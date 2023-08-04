12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Akso Health Group AHG stock increased by 10.7% to $0.34 during Friday's after-market session. Akso Health Group's trading volume hit 54.8K shares by close, accounting for 167.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

T2 Biosystems TTOO shares rose 10.08% to $0.27. T2 Biosystems's trading volume hit 35.7 million shares by close, accounting for 51.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.2 million.

MSP Recovery LIFW shares rose 9.5% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million.

Context Therapeutics CNTX shares increased by 7.47% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.

Soligenix SNGX shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

Sonendo SONX stock increased by 6.72% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.1 million.

Losers

Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares declined by 38.4% to $0.04 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 63.9 million shares, which is 480.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

Aceragen ACGN shares declined by 20.93% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX shares declined by 10.16% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

Trxade Health MEDS stock declined by 8.41% to $9.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

iBio IBIO shares decreased by 7.88% to $0.62. Trading volume for this security closed at 272.1K, accounting for 61.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock fell 7.57% to $0.72. At the close, TC BioPharm (Holdings)'s trading volume reached 71.4K shares. This is 11.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

