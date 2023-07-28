12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock moved upwards by 7.6% to $0.42 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 217.6K shares come close, making up 27.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.6% to $0.42 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 217.6K shares come close, making up 27.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million. a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA shares rose 7.34% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million.

shares rose 7.34% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million. Coursera COUR stock moved upwards by 6.13% to $16.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 334.0K, accounting for 29.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock moved upwards by 6.13% to $16.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 334.0K, accounting for 29.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. REE Automotive REE stock moved upwards by 4.42% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.42% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.3 million. Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares increased by 3.96% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.

shares increased by 3.96% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million. Phoenix Motor PEV shares moved upwards by 3.43% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.

Losers

Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares declined by 22.8% to $1.49 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.

shares declined by 22.8% to $1.49 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million. Unique Fabricating UFAB shares decreased by 12.72% to $0.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 27.8 million, accounting for 592.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

shares decreased by 12.72% to $0.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 27.8 million, accounting for 592.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. E-Home Household Service EJH shares fell 4.75% to $0.11. At the close, E-Home Household Service's trading volume reached 176.5K shares. This is 6.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.

shares fell 4.75% to $0.11. At the close, E-Home Household Service's trading volume reached 176.5K shares. This is 6.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million. SunCar Tech Gr SDA shares fell 4.46% to $14.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

shares fell 4.46% to $14.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. Traeger COOK shares decreased by 4.38% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $514.2 million.

shares decreased by 4.38% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $514.2 million. Chijet Motor Co CJET shares decreased by 3.82% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $419.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.